Burglars Decamp with Gold, Silver in Proddatur

Kadapa: A major burglary was reported at Thimmaiah Colony in Proddatur town of Kadapa district, where unidentified persons allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a locked house.

According to the police, the burglary occurred at the residence of Balireddy, a local resident. The family had reportedly left for Penikalapadu village around 4 pm on Saturday to attend a relative’s child’s ceremonial function.

On Sunday morning at about 6.30 am, neighbours noticed that the main door of the house was open and alerted Balireddy over the phone. He immediately returned and informed the police.

The burglars allegedly made away with about 35 tolas of gold ornaments and 40 tolas of silver articles. Proddatur Town Police visited the spot and began an investigation.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the culprits. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.