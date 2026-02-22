 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Burglars Decamp with Gold, Silver in Proddatur

Andhra Pradesh
22 Feb 2026 6:45 PM IST

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the culprits

Though burglaries continue, the police maintain that they have managed to reduce the number of offences by increasing patrolling. (Representational image)
x
Representational Image (Source: DC)

Kadapa: A major burglary was reported at Thimmaiah Colony in Proddatur town of Kadapa district, where unidentified persons allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments from a locked house.

According to the police, the burglary occurred at the residence of Balireddy, a local resident. The family had reportedly left for Penikalapadu village around 4 pm on Saturday to attend a relative’s child’s ceremonial function.

On Sunday morning at about 6.30 am, neighbours noticed that the main door of the house was open and alerted Balireddy over the phone. He immediately returned and informed the police.

The burglars allegedly made away with about 35 tolas of gold ornaments and 40 tolas of silver articles. Proddatur Town Police visited the spot and began an investigation.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the culprits. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kadapa burglary Proddatur town gold and silver ornaments 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X