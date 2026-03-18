Burglar Strikes Former Minister Kathari Eshwar Kumar’s Gudiwada Residence
Around 10 kg of silver and religious items stolen; complaint lodged with Gudiwada One Town police
Former minister Kathari Eshwar Kumar’s residence in Gudiwada, Krishna district, was reportedly burgled. The incident came to light when his wife, Madhurima Kathari, returned home after a two-day trip to Hyderabad and found the house in disarray.
Valuable items, including approximately 10 kilograms of silver and puja materials, were missing. Madhurima Kathari has filed a complaint with the Gudiwada One Town police, who have begun an investigation into the theft.
Next Story