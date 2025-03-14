Andhra Pradesh: Action against three officials of YSR Tadigadapa civic body

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would initiate disciplinary proceedings against a former municipal commissioner, a town planning supervisor and an assistant city planner of the YSR Tadigadapa municipality.

Charges would be framed against them soon, said a release from the office of the principal secretary to the municipal administration and urban development department here on Thursday.

This is based on a complaint about illegal construction of three buildings in the municipality. The director of town and country planning ordered an inquiry by the regional deputy director, Rajahmundry, into allegations of corruption, irregularities and illegal practices, the release said.

It said, “The inquiry report revealed that there were significant violations of the building rules, unauthorised constructions and lapses in duty by the officials.”

Accordingly, the government has instructed the director of town and country planning to issue appropriate instructions to the municipal commissioner, YSR Tadigadapa municipality, to initiate action to bring the buildings in conformity with the building rules under the AP Municipalities Act, 1965 and APCRDA Act, 2014, it added.