Builders in Vizag Finding It Difficult To Get Skilled Labour

Visakhapatnam: Though construction activity has picked up in Visakhapatnam, builders are finding it difficult to sustain the pace of development due to a shortage of skilled labour for their projects.

Across sites, firms are reporting difficulty in hiring experienced masons, electricians and finishing workers. This gap is stretching project timelines and raising wage bills, hitting small and mid-sized companies the hardest.

“Nationally too, scarcity of skilled labour is among the construction sector’s top challenges,” says CREDAI Vizag chapter president E. Ashok Kumar.

“A project moves only as fast as its workforce,” said a senior project manager of a local firm. He pointed out that machinery and materials are available on time. But work stalls when trained hands are missing.

Ashok Kumar underlined that the mismatch between demand and supply is becoming more visible as the development pipeline grows. “Most builders are ready to take on more work. But availability of skilled labour is not keeping pace. We need a stronger and more dependable workforce if Visakhapatnam is to meet its infrastructure goals,” he maintained.

The Vizag chapter president said CREDAI is setting up a skill development centre to support workers. “It will be ready soon and will help improve workmanship and confidence among labourers taking up specialised tasks.”

In addition, Ashok Kumar referred to major public works in neighbouring districts attracting skilled labourers with higher wages, making it harder for city-based contractors to retain talent. Training institutes in Visakhapatnam have introduced new courses. But administrators maintain that short-term programmes alone cannot fill the gap. They stress the need for apprenticeships and structured on-site training.

The shortage is already affecting municipal works like roads and public hostels, thereby affecting the inconvenience for residents. Real-estate developers worry about longer housing timelines weakening buyer confidence.

Industry bodies are calling for a coordinated push. Their recommendations include scaling up apprenticeships, linking contractors with training centres for practical modules, and offering incentives for certified workers to stay within the region.

The port city builders say the next 12 months to 18 months will be decisive. If training and field mentoring expand quickly, Visakhapatnam may hold its current momentum of development. If not, delays and rising costs will impede the pace of Vizag’s growth, Ashok Kumar remarked.