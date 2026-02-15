Buggana Terms AP Budget A Bundle Of Lies

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has lashed out at the State Budget 2026–27, terming it a “bundle of lies that conceals more than it reveals.”

Addressing media here on Saturday, former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath charged the coalition government with resorting to blatant fudging of figures by altering the format of the Budget document. In this regard, he pointed out that the government has avoided placing the mandatory 10-year comparative data on financial discipline in the Budget, a blatant violation.

Rajendranath pointed out that while the government has boasted of a high growth rate and drawn comparisons with the centre, the corresponding rise in revenue is disproportionately low. This raises doubts over the credibility of the government’s claims.

“The figures appear cooked up and do not stand scrutiny,” he remarked.

Citing the Jal Jeevan Mission as an example, the former finance minister claimed that though the centre spent ₹8,500 crore nationwide, the state government has projected an expenditure of ₹10,000 crore.

Rajendranath pointed to the wide gap between last year’s revenue figures and revised estimates, questioning how the shortfall would be bridged in the final quarter.

He emphasised that loans have crossed ₹3 lakh crore, while the government has not fulfilled its poll promises, leaving farmers, students, women and unemployed disillusioned.