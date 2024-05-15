Buggana Booked for Damaging Independent Candidate's Car

Kurnool: Bethamcherla police have filed a case against Finance Minister and Dhone YSR Congress candidate Buggana Rajendranath.

Buggana booked for damaging independent candidate's carcomplaint by independent candidate P.N. Babu.



Babu alleged that Buggana's supporters had attacked his car and insulted him with caste-based remarks during the polling day on Monday. A case of SC and ST atrocities has been registered against Buggana Rajendranath, along with Nagar Panchayat chairman Chalam Reddy, and 30 others. Dhone DSP Y. Srinivasa Reddy said that based on Babu's complaint they had filed a case (crime No. 109/2024) under sections 354-B, 336, and 509 of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.