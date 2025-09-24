Buggana Accuses Coalition Govt Of Misleading Assembly On Borrowings

VIJAYAWADA: Former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath has accused the NDA coalition government of misleading the AP Legislative Assembly in response to the starred question No. 973 during the session. He pointed out that the question pertained to details of borrowings during the current financial year 2025-26 till August 31 but the government misrepresented the facts. Rajendranath underlined the government saying that the receipts on account of debt are ₹44,364.06 crore and payments on that front are to the tune of ₹9,058.25 crore, resulting in net borrowing of ₹35,305.81 crore. However, this contradicts the monthly key indicators released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The former finance minister said according to information released by the CAG, revenue receipts of the state government for this financial year up to August 31 had been ₹61,578.44 crore. Recovery of loans and advances amounted to ₹31.25 crore. “Therefore, the total receipts other than borrowings in this financial year till August are ₹61,609.50 crore. The expenditure (along with advances disbursed) during the same period is ₹1,16,626.53 crore. The report very clearly conveys that expenditure and other liabilities are ₹55,901.43 crore during this FY 2025-26 till August 31. Rajendranath said the CAG conveys that ₹55,901.43 crore comprises ₹29,224.84 crore of net public debt and ₹ 26,676.33 crore of net public account, which together constitute borrowings and other liabilities. “Despite this, the government has attempted to mislead the house into believing that the liabilities contracted during this FY 2025-26 to ₹35,305.81 crore till August 31,” the former finance minister stated.