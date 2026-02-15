Budget Benefits Must Reach Grassroots, Says TD State Chief

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday urged alliance MLAs and MLCs to highlight the salient AP Budget provisions at the grassroots level.

He termed the budget as a comprehensive financial roadmap designed to restore institutional momentum and fast-track the state’s progress.

Addressing legislators through a teleconference, Rao said the budget had been structured around three equally significant pillars — development, welfare and wealth creation. He emphasized that the financial blueprint was aligned with the long-term Vision–2047 goals and provided a clear and forward-looking direction for the state’s future growth.

The teleconference was attended by civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and BJP state president PVN Madhav.

Reiterating that the government was committed to positioning AP among the leading states through development of the core sectors, Srinivasa Rao said the budget addressed the aspirations of the nearly five crore citizens.

He noted that enhanced allocations for agriculture, industry, irrigation, education and healthcare would act as critical engines of long-term transformation and economic stability.

Highlighting the welfare dimension, Srinivasa Rao claimed that more than `91,527 crore had been earmarked collectively for uplift of the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and women.

This, he asserted, demonstrated the government’s seriousness in placing social justice at the centre of governance.

Srinivasa Rao claimed that education and human development received top priority, with ₹32,308 crore allocated for school education, ₹22,942 crore for Panchayat Raj and rural development and ₹19,306 crore for health. This, he said, is reflective of a governance model rooted in inclusive and balanced growth.

Substantial funds were directed towards BC welfare, water resources, urban development, energy, agriculture, social welfare and EWS welfare departments, he said.

Calling upon elected representatives to explain the budget in simple terms, Srinivasa Rao said it aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a “number one” destination for development and welfare.