Budameru floods: Relief to be credited into accounts of 14,000 families

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr. G. Srijana announced that flood relief assistance for approximately 14,000 households affected by the recent Budameru floods in Vijayawada will be credited directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts within the next 48 hours.

In a statement issued on Friday, Srijana mentioned that around 4,000 out of the 18,000 beneficiaries, who initially faced errors in their bank account details, have already received their relief package from the State Government. The relief for the remaining 14,000 beneficiaries, whose account issues have been resolved by the ward secretariat staff, will be credited within 48 hours. Srijana explained that the relief package had not been processed for these 14,000 beneficiaries due to issues such as inoperative accounts, accounts linked to minors, or those associated with deceased individuals.

The ward secretariat staff personally visited the households of these flood victims to resolve the issues. Additionally, the district administration is carefully verifying all grievance petitions related to the flood relief package and has assured victims that every eligible individual will receive the assistance announced by the government.