BSP Renews Demand for SC Status to Dalit Christians

Vijayawada:Leaders of the All India Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Christian Coordination Council on Wednesday renewed their demand for granting scheduled caste (SC) status to Dalit Christians.

They regretted that successive governments in Andhra Pradesh have lacked the political will to extend this status to the Dalits who practise Christianity.

Senior leader, J. Purnachandra Rao said various administrations led by dominant communities have failed to secure a favourable decision from the centre, despite their influence. He contrasted the delay with the swift implementation of economically weaker sections (EWS) reservations.

Purnachandra Rao pointed out that Dalit Christians continue to face social discrimination and economic hardships. Yet, they are excluded from deriving benefits due to Dalits because of their religion.

Calling it discriminatory, the senior leader called for repeal of Paragraph 3 in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.

A delegation led by Purnachandra Rao and other leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to district authorities, underlining that continued inaction undermines social justice.