BSP maha dharna demands caste census in AP

Vijayawada: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state coordinator Dr. Poornachandra Rao stated that if not for Kanshi Ram, the situation of the underprivileged, backward classes, and weaker sections in the country would have been far worse. He asserted that it is due to Kanshi Ram’s efforts that they can now fight for their rights. A massive statewide Maha Dharna organised by BC associations took place in Vijayawada on Tuesday, demanding a caste census in Andhra Pradesh, coinciding with Kanshi Ram's death anniversary.



Dr. Rao expressed that the struggle initiated by Kanshi Ram for the political power and rights of BCs has reached a critical stage, with the demand for a caste census gaining traction nationwide. He questioned, “Governments can no longer evade this issue. Recently, the Telugu Desam Party announced 33% reservations for BCs in legislative assemblies and 34% in local bodies in its manifesto. For this to be realised and withstand judicial scrutiny, a caste census is essential. Why are they delaying the caste census and employing delay tactics with surveys and skill assessments? Is it because they fear that the historical injustices faced by BCs will be exposed through data?”



BSP state party president Bakka Paramjyothy warned that patience is running thin regarding the delay of the caste census and threatened that if it is not conducted, BCs would ensure the overthrow of these governments.

BC leaders Keshana Shankar Rao, Y. Koteswara Rao, Dasari Ramulu, the state president of the Kapu association, and other leaders voiced their solidarity with the demand for a caste census.



