BSP demands caste census, call for dharna on Oct. 9

Vijayawada: Bahujan Samaj Party state coordinator and Retired DGP Dr D. Purnachandra Rao stated that the political rights of Backward Classes (BC) individuals are being compromised by two dominant caste parties in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising that their political survival and representation depend on conducting a caste census. Dr Rao made these remarks during a meeting with BSP state-level leaders and BC unions held in Vijayawada on Sunday.





Purnachandra Rao asserted, “In the last 16 elections since India's independence, BCs have been unjustly deprived of their proportionate representation in the Assembly. Given that their population constitutes more than 50 percent, they should rightfully have had 1,400-1,500 MLAs, yet the reality is that the number is not even 500.”

He announced that the BSP, along with state-level BC organisations, will organise a Maha Dharna in Vijayawada on October 9, coinciding with Kanshiramji’s anniversary, to demand the immediate implementation of a caste census.Purnachandra Rao asserted, “In the last 16 elections since India's independence, BCs have been unjustly deprived of their proportionate representation in the Assembly. Given that their population constitutes more than 50 percent, they should rightfully have had 1,400-1,500 MLAs, yet the reality is that the number is not even 500.”

He further questioned, “Why does the Telugu Desam Party, which claims to advocate for BCs, not implement a caste census? They are merely deceiving us with skill censuses. The political survival and representation of BCs can only be ensured through a caste census. With this demand, we are intensifying our campaign, starting with the Maha Dharna on October 9 in Vijayawada. This should exert significant pressure on the TD government.”