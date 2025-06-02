BSF Jawan on Border Struggles for Justice

Anantapur: A Selfie video of a BSF jawan hailing from Udugur in Amarapuram mandal and serving at the J&K borders has written to the state government, seeking justice from encroachers of his agricultural land in the village.

His letters to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh have gone viral on social media, drawing massive support.

Narasimha Murthy of Udugur village in Amarapuram mandal has been working as a BSF Jawan at the borders for the past three years. “My mother and mother-in-law in the same village are facing threats from a YSRC leader, Nagaraju,” he said.

He allegedly encroached two acres of agricultural land. The family was fighting for justice and complained to the revenue and police departments, but in vain. Further, the encroacher was “threatening to attack these women with stones and hunting sickles if they entered the land.”

Vexed over the injustice, the BSF Jawan released a selfie video from J&K borders seeking justice through the intervention of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

“As I am fighting for the country in the borders, I similarly have to fight for the two acres of land even as my family got court orders. We got no justice after the series of representations to the police and revenue authorities,” he lamented.

He requested the deputy CM and IT minister to intervene to do justice for his family as the encroacher was threatening him with dire consequences.

As the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district administration of Satya Sai district took the issue seriously.