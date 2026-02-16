BRS sees Cong-BJP Nexus In Municipal Chairperson Polls

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Monday accused the Congress of entering into “unholy alliances” with the BJP to secure municipal chairperson posts, and asserted that it would strongly contest such moves in municipalities that delivered hung verdicts.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao appointed special in-charges to oversee Tuesday’s elections for chairpersons and deputy chairpersons. He alleged that the Congress misused the police and even resorted to kidnapping councillors in some municipalities to influence the outcome of the elections.

Rama Rao claimed that the BRS had strong prospects of winning the top posts in eight municipalities — Thorrur, Jangaon, Katyanapalli, Khanapur, Indresham, Kagaznagar, Zaheerabad and Ibrahimpatnam.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said the developments had exposed what he described as a “secret nexus” between the Congress and the BJP. He cited Narsapur, where the Congress secured the chairperson’s post while the BJP got the vice-chairperson’s post, and Aliabad, where the Congress allegedly relied on the support of three BJP councillors to win the top position.

In Sirpur Kagaznagar, he said, the BRS emerged as the single largest party with 11 seats, but the Congress and BJP joined hands to take control of the municipality. In Metpally, he alleged, the BJP won both posts with Congress’ backing.