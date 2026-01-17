BRS Protest for Secunderabad Corporation Thwarted

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched an agitation demanding the formation of the Secunderabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday. A rally, led by former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, was planned from Secunderabad Railway Station to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road.

However, police denied permission for the rally, stating that it could lead to traffic disruptions in the city. Officials said permission was sought under the banner of the Secunderabad District Sadhana Samithi, but was rejected due to law and order and traffic concerns.

Several party workers who attempted to participate in the rally were taken into preventive custody. This led to tense moments near the Secunderabad Railway Station, following which heavy police deployment, including special forces, was made to maintain order.







