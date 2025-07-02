BRS Leaders Talking On Banakacherla For Political Existence: Keshav

ANANTAPUR: AP finance minister Payyavula Keshav has alleged that the BRS brought the Banakacherla issue to the fore to show its existence though there was no issue as AP plans to utilise downstream water for the proposed reservoir.

He recalled what BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao had said in the past that the Godavari water should go to Rayalaseema also to benefit the drought-hit region.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Keshav said the issue raised by BRS leader T. Harish Rao was nothing but a political drama. He added that differences between the family members of BRS chief made Harish Rao talk on the Banakacherla issue to show his existence. “Few leaders of the BRS who wanted to prove their leadership following internal bickering in the party were trying to create interstate dispute,” he said and added that Harish Rao brought the Banakacherla issue to the fore to safeguard his personal interest.

The rest are falling into his trap and talking while the BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was not talking.