Brothers Ferry Body On Bike For Want Of Money In Bapatla

VIJAYAWADA: In a distressing incident, the body of a man was transported on a motorcycle for nearly 13 km by his two brothers for want of money to hire a vehicle, in Bapatla district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, the deceased, identified as Nakka Nageswara Rao, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Area Hospital in Bapatla, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The brothers reportedly attempted to hire an autorickshaw to transport the body to their native Chintayapalem village in Karlapalem mandal, but the driver allegedly demanded ₹2,000. Unable to afford the amount, they decided to carry the body on their motorcycle, with one brother riding the bike and the other sitting pillion, holding the body.

Bapatla district medical and health officer Vijaya said the family had not requested hospital authorities to arrange an ambulance. “Mahaprasthanam vehicles meant for free transportation of bodies are available only at government hospitals attached to medical colleges. We are conducting an inquiry into the incident and will ensure such lapses do not recur,” she said.