Bright colours of Holi unite people of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Holi blossomed Visakhapatnam into a vibrant tapestry of love and unity, as residents in various parts of the city came out of homes and threw colours at each other in a beautiful expression of joy and togetherness.

Whether in Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Arilova, Ravindranagar and Hanumanthuwaka, or Venkojipalem, Maddilapalem and Madhuravada, young people chose natural colours to play Holi, reflecting a deep respect for tradition and community values.As dawn broke, anticipation filled the atmosphere, with people setting up music systems, inviting families to join in the festivities. Streets became lively playgrounds, echoing with the laughter of children and young adults covered in vibrant powders that symbolised the day's spirit of celebration.The iconic Beach Road became the heart of festivities, including music and rain dances. In gated communities and skyscraper compounds, people of all ages shared their infectious happiness, playfully smearing each other with colours, while exchanging heartfelt greetings that warmed the soul.Students from Andhra University and Andhra Medical College imparted youthful energy along the R.K. Beach Road and beyond. Their enthusiastic participation in dances and playful exchanges of colours added vibrancy. The air resonated with music as people danced to a blend of Telugu, Hindi and English songs, celebrating the community's diverse cultural spirit.Holi, in fact, turned Visakhapatnam into a vivid palette of love and laughter, bringing a profound sense of togetherness.