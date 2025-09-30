Bridge Across Pottepalem Sluice Gets Green Signal After Decades

Nellore: A decades-old demand of Nellore Rural people is finally turning into reality with the state government sanctioning Rs 5 crore for construction of a bridge across the Pottepalem sluice on Nellore-Jonnawada Road. Once completed, the bridge will end years of hardship faced by locals during the rainy season.

For years, whenever authorities released water from Nellore Tank into the Pennar River, motorists and pedestrians dreaded crossing the sluice. The road across the sluice serves as a crucial link for residents traveling towards Buchi, Atmakur, and neighbouring areas. Whenever water is released from the Nellore tank, it would often become impassable. Building a high-level bridge here has been a long-cherished dream.

That dream is now set to materialise. Finance Department has approved funds and a Government Order (G.O.) is expected within a week, paving the way for immediate construction of the bridge, sources in the administration said.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who has been spearheading the demand for years, called it a “historic moment” for the constituency. “Thousands of people depend on this road every day. This bridge will not just ease travel, but also bring lasting relief during floods,” he said.

The proposal for a high-level bridge at Pottepalem had first gained traction in December 2019 when the then YSRCP government, following the initiative of MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy with the backing of Water Resources minister Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, sanctioned Rs 7 crore. However, the project never took off.

Now, with fresh approval and funds in place, work is expected to commence soon.

For residents of Nellore Rural, it’s more than just an infrastructure project—it’s a dream come true.