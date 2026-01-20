‘Brides Wanted’ Banners Steal the Show at Kalikiripalli Cattle Festival

Nellore: In a refreshing blend of humour, creativity and social commentary, a group of unmarried youths in Kalikiripalli village of Iralamandal, Chittoor district, created a sensation at the annual cattle festival by putting up banners with a cheeky message — “Brides wanted for marriage.”

The cattle festival, held alongside Sankranti celebrations, is traditionally marked by colourful flex banners displaying festive greetings, cultural motifs and messages highlighting the importance of cattle worship. This year, however, the village witnessed something entirely different.

Breaking away from convention, local youths printed their own photographs on large banners, marked select images with star symbols, and boldly carried the message seeking brides.

The witty marriage advertisement instantly became the centre of attraction for villagers and visitors alike.

Festival-goers were seen stopping to read the banners, breaking into laughter and sharing amused reactions. Many appreciated the light-hearted yet honest reflection of a growing social reality — delayed marriages due to career uncertainty, financial constraints, or difficulty in finding suitable matches.

Residents felt the creative attempt added an extra layer of fun and vibrancy to the festive atmosphere. “Such an innovation is rare in rural festivals. The youths brought new energy and humour to the jathara,” remarked a villager.

The banners have since become a hot topic of discussion in Kalikiripalli and are rapidly going viral on social media, with netizens applauding the youngsters for cleverly using a traditional festival platform to spark conversation, laughter and social reflection.

What began as a playful experiment has now turned the village cattle festival into an unexpected stage for youthful creativity — proving that even age-old traditions can carry modern messages with a smile.