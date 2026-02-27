Bridegroom Killed by Bride’s Brothers

Kakinada: In a case of honour killing in Vemulapalli village near Dwarapudi in Mandapeta mandal of East Godavari district, the bridegroom was killed an hour after the newly married couple arrived at his house on Friday.

According to Mandapeta rural police, Polipalli Surya Prakash, 40, of Vemulapalli village, and Ayinavilli Sandhya of ZMedapadu village were in love right from their school days. Sandhya worked asa deputy mandal revenue officer at Rayavaram, and Surya Prakash ran a clothes business. Sandhya’s father died during Covid time.

When Sandhya revealed her love affair with Surya Prakash, her brothers, Ayinavilli Chandrapal and Giribabu, took objection and offered to find a better person for her.

But, on Thursday, Sandhya and Surya Prakash went to Annavaram and tied the nuptial knots. They came to Prakash’s house at Vemulapalli village at night. Sandhya soon informed her brothers by sending their marriage photo to them.

The brothers, in a rage, rushed to the bridegroom's house, dragged him out and beat him late at night. One of them hit Prakash with a huge stone, resulting in his instant death, police said.

Locals tried to immobilise the brothers, but they managed to escape. Mandapeta Rural police registered a case. Rajamahendravaram East Zone DSP B. Vidya visited the spot. She said that forensic clue teams arrived at the spot from Vijayawada and gathered scientific evidence.

The inquest of the body was complete,d and it was handed over to the family members, who later cremated it.