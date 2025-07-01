Breached Portions of Budameru Canal Bridged in Record Time: Minister Ramanaidu

Vijayawada: The breach to the Budameru canal flood bank has been plugged with a new 365-metres-long cement-concrete wall in a record time. This was announced on Monday by water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Monday after an inspection of the works.

The construction of the wall started shortly after calling the tenders in May. The canal’s left bank has also been strengthened by raising its height by half-a-meter for a distance of seven kilometers.

The minister said, “We had set up 12 new gates to the Velagaleru regulator at a cost of `1.8 crore, as they failed to be operational earlier for want of proper maintenance in recent years.”

The minister said a series of works were being taken up, like raising the capacity of Budameru’s old canal and the Enikepadu under- tunnel to 20,000 cusecs from the present 4,000 cusecs. This was in addition to taking up desalting of a 57km length of the Budameru canal connecting Enikepadu to Kolleru, to facilitate free flow of water.

“We would also take up desiltation works to ensure that the water collected in Kolleru lake would get emptied into the sea through Upputeru to avoid inundation of agricultural fields and low-lying areas in the habitations,” the minister said.