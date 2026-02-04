Branding Boost For DWCRA Products: CM Chandrababu Naidu Okays Swayam

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday approved ‘Swayam’ as the brand name for products made by DWCRA women, underscoring the state government’s commitment to giving a strong marketing push to women-led enterprises.

The decision was taken during a review meeting held at the secretariat on branding and marketing of DWCRA products. Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and senior officials of the SERP department were present at the review.

Officials presented a range of proposed brand names and logo designs before the CM. Naidu examined them in detail. While two logos were shortlisted, Naidu directed officials to seek the views of DWCRA associations before finalising the logo. He stressed that the majority opinion of the women’s groups should be taken, which could guide the final decision-making.

The CM said DWCRA women were producing high-quality and innovative products and it was the government’s responsibility to ensure effective marketing for them. “These products should not be confined to local markets alone. They must find demand in national and international markets,” he said, adding that attractive and professional branding was essential to enhance market reach and consumer appeal.

Naidu emphasised that the brand name and logo should clearly convey the concept and this should help identity the products at first glance. Since the products are being brought to the market through self-help groups, the name ‘Swayam’ aptly reflects self-reliance and collective strength, he observed.

The CM called for a logo design that complements the brand’s philosophy.