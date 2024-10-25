Brain dead saves 3 lives

Visakhapatnam: The family members of a 41-year-old man from Srikakulam district, who was declared brain-dead by doctors, overcame their grief by giving a new lease of life to three others by donating his vital organs on Friday.

Reports said G Jagadish of Sompeta in Srikakulam district became unconscious and crashed on the floor of his house on October 22. His family members rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors found blood clots in his brain. The doctors finally gave up after struggling to save his life and declared that he was brain dead.

Doctors convinced the family members who include wife, son, daughter and relatives on the importance of organ donation. After they gave consent, the issue was taken to the notice of Jeevandan coordinator Dr K Rambabu, who gave permission to donate the organs.

As per the protocol and seniority list, the kidneys and lungs were allotted to three patients. The family members expressed their happiness after a new lease of life was given to three patients.