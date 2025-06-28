Brain Dead Gives New Life To Five

VISAKHAPATNAM: A brain-dead youngster saved the lives of five persons through donation of his organs in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

N Parasuram hailing from a fisher folk family from Bheemili was working at an apartment as a painter near Gayatri medical college hospital in Madhurawada. While standing on a drum, Parasuram lost his balance and fell on the ground.

His co-worker took him to a private hospital where his condition deteriorated. He was rushed to VIMS on Thursday evening. The doctors could not save him and declared him brain dead. They also informed his parents about an organ donation facility, following which they agreed to donate his organs.

The doctors removed the youth’s two kidneys, eyes and liver and sent them to the five recipients through a green channel. The five were desperate to save their lives due to organ-malfunctioning.

The doctors at the VIMS hospital thanked the youth’s parents.