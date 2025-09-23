Brahmotsavams: Hassle-Free Darshan to Common Devotees Is Top Priority, Says TTD EO

Tirupati: The hill town of Tirumala is preparing for the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams, beginning on Wednesday, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams finalizing the arrangements on Monday.

From accommodation facilities to cultural programmes and use of crowd-control technology, every detail has been reviewed with the aim of ensuring a smooth spiritual experience for devotees.

“Our top priority is to ensure hassle-free darshan for common pilgrims”, claimed TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal in an interaction with the Deccan Chronicle.

Q: What is the key focus of this year’s Brahmotsavams?

A: The essence of Brahmotsavams is that every pilgrim should feel being a part of the celebrations. This year, nearly 298 cultural teams from 28 states are participating, turning Tirumala into a national platform for devotional performances.

Along with this, facilities have been scaled up. Some 36 large LED screens will provide live telecasts. Of the new accommodation blocks like pilgrims’ amenities complex, five are ready. Sanitation facilities have been enhanced around the Mada Streets.

Q: Managing lakhs of pilgrims is never easy. What systems are in place to ensure order?

A: We are relying on technology as much as manpower. Over 3,000 CCTV cameras will provide live feeds into our Command Control Centre, which will use real-time analytics to track congestion points.

L&T is assisting us in this effort. Vehicle movement will be monitored through number plate recognition. Once the 24 designated parking areas in Tirumala are full, vehicles will be diverted at Alipiri to parking areas in Tirupati, where facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and APSRTC buses to Tirumala are in place.

Q: Police and TTD security personnel often come under criticism for being harsh with pilgrims. How are you addressing this?

A: We understand that pilgrim experience depends as much on behaviour as on infrastructure. Security and vigilance staff are being sensitised through daily briefings, during which recordings of past interactions with devotees are reviewed. This year, TTD staff will be deployed alongside the police at entry points so that crowd regulation is carried out firmly but without intimidation.

Q: Will there be restrictions on VIP break darshans and Arjitha Sevas?

A: For all nine days, there will be no VIP recommendation letters, no breaks, and no Arjitha Sevas. Every arrangement is directed towards the benefit of common pilgrims. To reduce waiting times, more slotted sarva darshan tokens are being issued in Tirupati itself, enabling pilgrims to plan their darshan with clarity about their time slot.

Q: With rains predicted, how is TTD preparing for weather challenges?

A: Sudden downpours are a reality, but most pilgrims come prepared with umbrellas and raincoats. We are focusing on improving drainage, sanitation, and holding areas to ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced. Larger structural measures such as covered galleries are under study for future implementation, based on expert advice and feedback.

Q: What medical backup is being arranged during the festivities?

A: Around 50 doctors and 60 paramedical staff from SVIMS, Ruia, and other hospitals will be stationed in Tirumala. A 10-bed temporary hospital is being set up on South Mada Street, supported by 12 ambulances positioned at key points. Emergency medicines and supplies are already in place.

Q: How much investment is going into Brahmotsavams this year?

A: The estimated expenditure is around Rs.25 crore. Civil works account for Rs.9.5 crore, electricals and lighting for Rs.5.5 crore, and flowers for Rs.3.5 crore. The balance will cover staff deployment, cultural teams, and logistics.

Q: After the Vaikunta Ekadasi incident, what lessons are guiding you now?

A: Vaikunta Ekadasi is a token-based event and creates a different kind of pressure. Brahmotsavams, being open to all, disperse the demand. However, we are not complacent. This year, 3,700 police, 2,000 TTD vigilance and security staff, and 450 senior TTD officials will be on duty, aided by advanced crowd analytics. Our objective is to ensure zero lapses in safety and to provide every devotee with a spiritually enriching experience.