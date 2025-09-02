Brahmotsavams Announced At historic Mallam Subrahmanyeswara Temple

NELLORE: The historic Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Devasthanam at Mallam village near Naidupeta is set to come alive with vibrant festivities announced for the annual Brahmotsavams beginning on September 2 and continuing until September 14.

Renowned as the only Swayambhu Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Shrine in Andhra Pradesh, the temple will host the celebrations in accordance with the Mayura Agama traditions, featuring grand processions, dazzling illuminations, fireworks, classical music concerts and cultural performances.

Located about 80 km from Nellore, the Mallam shrine is steeped in history, dating back to the 11th Century CE. Constructed with finely dressed granite blocks, the temple’s sanctum and majestic eastern entrance stand as testimony to its architectural brilliance. The temple complex houses shrines dedicated to Shanmuga and Nataraja, all enclosed within a vast mandapam.

One of the temple’s most striking features is its Kalyana Mandapam, a Vijayanagara-era marvel designed like a chariot drawn by two intricately carved monolithic horses. Its sculpted panels vividly narrate stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Saiva traditions, including Kiratarjuna, Bhakta Markandeya, Govardhana Giri Dhara, Mahishasura Mardini, and Hanuman carrying the Sanjeeva mountain.

Inscriptions on temple walls trace its legacy to the Sandhyaraja dynasty and later to patronage extended by Chola rulers. A Tamil inscription records that Emperor Kulottunga Chola III, after conquering Madurai, gifted lands and villages to the deity.

Apart from Subrahmanyeswara Swamy, the temple houses sculptures of Ganesha, Parvati, Durga, Mahasadasiva, and depictions of Vishnu as Bhuvaraha, Yoganarasimha, Govardhanagiridhari, and Venugopala — reflecting a rich syncretic tradition.

The shrine is special for couples seeking relief from Kuja Dosha (Manglik dosha). Devotees believe that partaking in the sacred Kodimudda prasadam during Dwajarohanam has helped childless women conceive, adding a deeply personal spiritual significance to the annual Brahmotsavams.

Noted historian Dr. Govindu Surendra from SKR Degree College, Gudur, has requested Archaeology and Tourism departments to install proper direction boards at Naidupeta railway station and Gudur bus station to guide pilgrims and heritage enthusiasts to Mallam and nearby Pandurangam village.

With its artistic treasures, timeless architecture, and divine aura, Mallam Subrahmanyeswara Temple is not just a spiritual destination, but a cultural jewel of Nellore district. The upcoming Brahmotsavams will showcase its glory in all grandeur.

Brahmotsavam Highlights: Ankurarpana September 2, 2025 – Dwajarohana September 3 – Nandi Seva – September 7 – Radhotsavam September 8 – Celestial Wedding of Lord Shanmuka – September 9 – Vasanthotsavam and Dwajaavarohanm September 12, 2025