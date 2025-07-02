Brahmotsavam at Rare, Sacred Shrine of Draupathi, Dharmaraja and Sri Krishna

Nellore: This ancient temple in Nellore is truly one of a kind—unlike almost any other in Andhra Pradesh—because it has as presiding deities not just Lord Krishna, but also Dharmaraja (Yudhishthira) and Draupathi Devi, with Draupathi occupying the central stage.

Draupadi temples are rare in Andhra Pradesh and are mostly confined to Tamil Nadu. But this shrine in Nellore stands out as one of the few temples in southern AP, making it a singular treasure of living mythology and devotion.

Centuries ago, Sage Jambu Maharishi’s sacred fire ritual in the Himalayan southwest gave birth to the fiery Agnikula warriors—Viryavanth, Tejovanth and Viru. In a divine marvel, Draupathi Devi herself emerged from that very blaze, say temple priests, who belong to the Agnikula Kshathriya sect.

According to these priests, Draupathi Devi stands here not merely as the Pandavas’ consort or Krishna’s sister, but as a Shakti born of fire. Walking into the temple’s expansive east-facing courtyard, with stone idols of Draupathi, Yudhishthira as Parthasarathi, and all five Pandavas, one senses more than reverence—a lived memory of myth carved in rock and ritual.

Flanked by Chennakesava Swamy and Vijjeswara Swamy at the gate, the site houses a sacred Nagula Putta cobra shrine, a twin shrine beneath a banyan for Muniswaru and Sapta Kanyakal, and the famed Punyatirtham well—whose sweet waters are said to wash away sins and illness.

Worship at the temple is not frozen in time. Daily puja is dedicated foremost to Draupathi Devi, the fiery focal point of the temple’s spiritual canvas. Myth unfolds each day—Draupathi’s strength burns in every fire-lit prayer; the Pandavas’ presence resonates in stone; the sacred well still offers healing waters.

In Nellore, this temple stands as a shining exception—a fire born sanctuary of Draupathi, Dharma, and divine Krishna. One of the most captivating features of the temple is the ongoing 21-day-long Brahmotsavam, a grand celebration that draws thousands of devotees every year. What makes this festival truly unique is the dramatic re-enactment of key episodes from the lives of Pandavas, presented with devotion and theatrical flair.

During the festivities, the deities are beautifully adorned to reflect each scene, while devotees don the roles of the Pandavas and other mythological figures, recreating iconic moments from the Mahabharata. These performances captivate the audience, turning the temple grounds into a stage for both spiritual expression and cultural storytelling.

The re-enactments include Rajasuya Yagam (Royal Consecration – July 3), Draupadi Mana Samrakshana (Her Divine Protection – July 4), Tapassumanu (Years of Penance – July 5), Virata Parvam (Incognito Exile – July 6), Uttaragograhanam (Rescue of Cattle – July 9), Sri Krishna Rayabaram (Krishna’s Peace Mission – July 10) and Yudhisthira Pattabhishekam (Yudhisthira’s Coronation – July 15).

This immersive experience not only deepens the community's spiritual connection but also revives the epic legacy of the Mahabharata, making the Brahmotsavam a truly cherished cultural and religious highlight in the region.