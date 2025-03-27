Brahmotsavalu begins: Srisailam brought under security blanket

ANANTAPUR: With Udagi Brahmotsavalu having kicked in, the Srisailam temple including Nallamala forest was brought under a tight security cover. Considering past instances of violence involving Kannada devotees, Nandyal police have ensured tight security arrangements.



Superintendent of police Adiraj Singh Rana said six DSPs, 40 CIs, 100 sub inspectors, 1,500 civil police, 200 armed constables, 200 APSP police personnel and 100 special party police have been deputed from Annamayya, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

Besides, 800 CC cameras have been installed along with three drones that will keep a hawk’s eye on Srisailam temple. Bomb squads have been stationed at the entrance gates. The SP said 15 blue coats and 10 rakshak teams have been formed to control traffic.



Brahmotsavalu begins with fervour. The Ugadi Brahmotsavalu began with great fervour on Thursday at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples after dwajaaohanam was performed. Poojas were offered at Athana Mandapam as part of the five-day long utsavalu.

A large number of devotees from North Karnataka and Maharashtra were on their way to Srisailam. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements including construction of pandals as temporary shelters for devotees at different locations.

In keeping with centuries-old tradition, Kannada devotees revere Goddess Bramarambhika as their daughter and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy as their son-in-law. They rush to the temple every year during Ugadi to invite their daughter and son-in-law to their houses.



‘Ugadi’ has great appeal among Shiva devotees from North Karnataka and Maharashtra who take part in the festival every year. As per tradition, they offer a sari to the goddess and invite the divine couple to their home.Devotees from Bidar, Gulbarga, Belgaum and border towns of Maharashtra walk to Srisailam with “kavadis” every year.



