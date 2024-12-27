BPCL refinery to transform Nellore district into high growth zone: MP

Tirupati: The establishment of a Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) greenfield refinery and petrochemicals complex near Ramayapatnam, with an investment of Rs 95,000 crore, marks a “significant milestone” in the industrial development of Nellore district.

Stating this on Thursday, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed pride that such a large-scale project was being set up during his tenure as a parliamentarian. “This would bring about an industrial and economic transformation of the region," he said.

The MP extended special thanks to chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and acknowledged that his push helped in the project’s approval. He also praised deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for his help in the project’s execution.

The BPCL project, spread across 5,000 acres, is expected to provide direct employment to 5,000 people and casual work opportunities for nearly one lakh workers during the construction phase. The initial allocation of Rs 6,100 crore for preliminary activities is already done out of the total investment of Rs 95,000 crore, he said.

“This would also pave the way for 15 ancillary industries, including petrochemical plants, units for lubricant manufacturing, fuel additives, wax production, sulphur recovery plants, catalyst manufacturing etc. These ancillary units are projected to generate employment for thousands of people and boost the district’s economy,” he explained.



