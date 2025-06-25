Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Adoni

Kurnool: An eight-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake in Adoni town on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Abhiram, was a second standard student and a resident of Erukula Colony. The incident occurred when he returned home during his school lunch break.

According to family members, while having lunch at home, the boy suddenly felt a sharp pain and noticed that something had bitten him. He immediately informed his parents, who suspected a snake bite and rushed him to the Adoni Government Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the child had suffered a venomous snake bite. Despite their best efforts to treat him, Abhiram succumbed while undergoing treatment. Medical staff noted that the venom was highly potent, which caused the boy’s condition to deteriorate rapidly, leaving little scope for recovery.