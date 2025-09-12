Boy Dies Of Electrocution

Kurnool: A 13-year-old boy, Gopi Krishna, died of electrocution at the Yeddula market in Yemmiganur town on Thursday morning. According to locals, the boy had gone to his family’s kirana shop when the incident occurred. While trying to open the fridge to take bread, he came in contact with a live electric current. He received a strong shock and immediately collapsed.

Family members, who were shocked by the incident, rushed him to the local government hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment. Despite their efforts, doctors who examined him declared that he had died before reaching the hospital.