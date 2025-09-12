 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Boy Dies Of Electrocution

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
12 Sept 2025 1:46 AM IST

According to locals, the boy had gone to his family’s kirana shop when the incident occurred. While trying to open the fridge to take bread, he came in contact with a live electric current.

Boy Dies Of Electrocution
x
Family members, who were shocked by the incident, rushed him to the local government hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment. —DC Image

Kurnool: A 13-year-old boy, Gopi Krishna, died of electrocution at the Yeddula market in Yemmiganur town on Thursday morning. According to locals, the boy had gone to his family’s kirana shop when the incident occurred. While trying to open the fridge to take bread, he came in contact with a live electric current. He received a strong shock and immediately collapsed.

Family members, who were shocked by the incident, rushed him to the local government hospital in Yemmiganur for treatment. Despite their efforts, doctors who examined him declared that he had died before reaching the hospital.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Boy died electrocution government hospital 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X