Boy Dies at KGH After Surgery on Leg

Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old boy Akshay Kumar died on Sunday morning after he went through a surgery for his right leg fracture in King George Hospital (KGH).

The boy’s father, Vanapalli Vijay Kumar said Akshay had been playing Holi with his friends when he fell from an under-construction building and fractured his right leg. Doctors operated on him on March 5 and shifted him to the post-operative care unit.

When Akshay suffered a severe headache, doctors shifted him to a special room and put him on a ventilator. They conducted several tests and continued treatment. But his situation did not improve. Finally, Akshay died on Sunday morning.

“My son had been a very healthy boy when he fell from the building. Doctors did not pay any attention,” Vijay Kumar told this correspondent. He said he has lodged a complaint with the One Town police.

Denying the allegations of negligence, KGH superintendent Dr. M. Chandrasekhar Naidu said all procedures had been followed in Akshay’s case. Further tests had been carried out when the boy complained of headache. They came out negative.

“There had been no negligence on part of the doctors or nurses,” the superintendent maintained.

“Only the post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of death,’” Dr. Chandrasekhar stated.

Dwarakanagar ACP A. Narasimha Murthy said they are inquiring at the KGH to find out in case there has been any negligence of doctors. They are also investigating whether the builder had taken any precautions at the under construction building, the ACP revealed.

Former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar visited KGH after the death of the boy. He told reporters that failure of doctors led to the boy’s death. He demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the boy’s family.