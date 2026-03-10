 Top
Boutique Sector Holds Strong Business Potential

Andhra Pradesh
10 March 2026 12:02 AM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada.(File Photo)

Kakinada:National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)-Hyderabad Professor Annaji Sarma said boutique entrepreneurship offers significant employment and business opportunities if supported by professional management and modern start-up technologies.

He was speaking at a six-day training programme on entrepreneurship and strategic management organised by the Management Studies wing of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada under the aegis of the Ministry of MSME.

Vice-chancellor C.S.R.K. Prasad said India’s rich textile heritage should be strengthened by combining traditional skills with modern technology for sustainable growth.

While the workshop nodal officer K.Meera Saheb presided the workshop, the University Rector V.Subba Rao, University College of Engineering Kakinada Principal K.Padma Raju and others were present.

