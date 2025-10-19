Boulder Fall Derails Goods Train in Araku

Visakhapatnam: A major accident was narrowly averted in Araku Valley on Sunday morning when a large boulder fell onto the railway tracks between Tiida and Chimidipally stations on the KK line around 4 a.m.

The massive rock, believed to have loosened due to heavy rainfall in the region, landed directly on the tracks, causing a goods train engine to derail. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Araku–Kirandul passenger train, scheduled to operate that morning, was halted at Visakhapatnam station and later cancelled for the day as a precautionary measure.

Railway staff immediately rushed to the spot and began restoration work. According to railway officials, the derailed train was re-railed and normal traffic restored by 11.20 a.m. on Sunday.



