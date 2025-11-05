Botsa Urges Govt to Showcase Rushikonda at Global Summit

Visakhapatnam: Senior YSRC leader and Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana accused the NDA government of failing to utilise the Rushikonda buildings effectively. Speaking from his office in Visakhapatnam, he proposed that delegates attending the Global Partnership Summit on November 14–15 be hosted for dinner at Rushikonda, saying, “Let them see for themselves the scale of development in Visakhapatnam.”

Botsa recalled that the previous Global Investment Summit, organised by the YSRC, had attracted major industrialists such as Ambani, Jindal, Adani, and Mittal, and questioned who would attend the upcoming summit.

Responding to questions about former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s absence from the Assembly, Botsa said, “Who would want to go? If Balakrishna appeared drunk and spoke in the Assembly, has any action been taken? Has the government offered any explanation? Under such circumstances, it is better to speak directly to the people than attend the Assembly.” He added that it was up to the Speaker to decide on initiating disqualification proceedings against Jagan.

Turning to the Bhogapuram Airport project, Botsa criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the lack of progress between 2014 and 2019. He said the YSRC government had completed land pooling and set a target for the first flight to land on the same day as the foundation stone ceremony.

Botsa ridiculed Union minister Rammohan Naidu’s visits to Bhogapuram as “unnecessary”, asserting that the Airport Authority of India has no role in the construction. “He’s behaving like a monkey that’s found a coconut shell,” Botsa quipped, adding that the minister should instead focus on building approach roads to the airport.

Expressing concern over recent stampedes at spiritual sites such as Kasibugga, Tirupati, and Simhachalam, Botsa alleged that such incidents seemed to recur whenever Naidu was Chief Minister. He questioned whether similar tragedies had occurred during the YSRC’s tenure.

He also criticised the TD-led government’s inaction during natural disasters, stating that officials failed to assess cyclone-related crop losses and that no compensation had been announced. “Not a single rupee has reached the farmers,” he said.

On law and order, Botsa accused the NDA coalition of targeting YSRC leaders to divert attention from its failures, claiming that arrests were made whenever the government faced criticism or setbacks.