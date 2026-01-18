Botsa Slams NDA For ₹5,600 Crore Debt, Says Sankranti Joy Subdued

Visakhapatnam: YSRC opposition leader in AP Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana has strongly criticised the NDA coalition government, saying the Sankranti festival season has not been enjoyed by any segment of the society.

The senior YSRC leader attributed this to AP accumulating a debt of ₹5,600 crore since the NDA coalition came to power, leaving the state in distress.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Visakhapatnam, Satyanarayana charged that the state government has failed to provide relief to farmers, students, and employees. He highlighted several issues, including soaring land prices, inadequate crop prices, and the continued high cost of urea. Additionally, he pointed out that private educational institutions have not paid salaries to teachers for two months and the Aarogyasri health scheme remains neglected.

The opposition leader questioned the government's priorities. He raised concerns over law and order, quoting the murder of a YSRC worker named Salman. He cited incidents of village boycotts and requirement of Aadhaar cards even during funerals.

Satyanarayana accused the government of failing to organise cultural programmes during Sankranti, underlining that cockfights overshadowed the festivities. He maintained that industries coming up in AP are those for which agreements had been made during the YSRC regime. He accused the current government of neither initiating any new projects nor addressing the needs of the people.