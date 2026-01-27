Botsa Satyanarayana Removed From GVMC Ex-Officio List

Visakhapatnam:Senior YSRC leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, expressed strong displeasure after his name was removed from the ex-officio members’ list of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Satyanarayana said his name was deleted at a time when the GVMC council is scheduled to meet on January 30, during which issues such as the land allotted to GITAM University are expected to be discussed. He said he was shocked by the decision and questioned the rationale behind the move.

Satyanarayana said he had attended GVMC council meetings on five occasions and had raised several civic issues. He claimed that GVMC officials informed him that he would not be allowed to attend the forthcoming council meeting.

Questioning the decision, he said there was no justification for removing his name from the ex-officio list, as he was an elected member of the Legislative Council representing local bodies.

The YSRC leader said he was surprised when Visakhapatnam district collector H.N. Harinder Prasad told him that the matter would be looked into.

“I hope good sense will prevail and the authorities will withdraw this irrational order and allow me to attend the council meeting,” Satyanarayana said.