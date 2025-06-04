YSRC Leader Botsa Satyanarayana Collapses During a Protest, Later Stabilised

Visakhapatnam: Senior YSRC leader and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, fell ill while addressing a Backstabbing Day protest in Cheepurupalli on Wednesday.

He collapsed on stage due to low blood pressure after walking over a kilometre in the sun. Supporters rushed him to his residence in Garividi, where doctors provided treatment. Satyanarayana later confirmed his condition had stabilised.

In response to YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call, party leaders across the state have organised protest programmes against the NDA coalition government to mark ‘Backstabbing Day.’

Satyanarayana led a protest in Cheepurupalli, his own constituency in the Vizianagaram district. During the event, he suddenly collapsed while delivering a speech. Before this, he had participated in a rally from a local petrol pump to the three-road junction, walking approximately one and a half kilometre under the sun. He fainted while speaking at a public meeting organised in a campaign vehicle.

In north Andhra, the YSRC has protested against the NDA coalition government that came to power in Andhra Pradesh a year ago, claiming it has failed to fulfil various promises, including the Super Six agenda.

The YSRC has designated June 4, the anniversary of last year’s AP election results, as “Backstabbing Day.”

In response, the YSRC leaders and activists have launched protests across all constituencies in north Andhra under the Backstabbing Day banner, organising massive rallies to demand the immediate implementation of the promises made during the coalition elections.