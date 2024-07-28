Botsa demands govt to probe Rs 25k kg drug container case

Botsa demands govt to probe `25k kg drug container case

Purandeshwari linked to `25k kg drug container case : Botsa

DC Correspondent

Visakhapatnam, July 28

Former minister Botsa Satyanarayana raised serious questions about the pending case of a drug container which the CBI caught on March 22 in Visakhapatnam port and reportedly had `25,000 crore worth of drugs. Botsa pointed fingers at Sandhya Aqua Marine Company, which alleged was connected to BJP state president D. Purandeshwari. Ever since the initial reports, the CBI maintained a steady silence on this matter.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the former minister alleged that the seized container had a massive drug haul and demanded the State government to fully investigate the matter and urged the MPs from north coastal Andhra to raise the issue in the Parliament.

The former ministers said the CBI caught the container during an operation code-named Operation Gurda and demanded the State government investigate the matter fully as the container was caught during the YSRC government. "`25,000 crore worth drugs is not a simple matter," he emphasised, insisting that the NDA government owed the public a clear and transparent inquiry. Botsa urged all stakeholders invested in Visakhapatnam's future to demand accountability and ensure that no one involved in the drug case escapes scrutiny.

Addressing the allegations regarding Daspalla lands, Botsa expressed openness to any investigation, challenging the government to come forward for an inquiry. He criticized both Central and state governments for not taking sufficient action to address these issues.

He called for the disclosure of the special investigation team report from the TD government on land irregularities since 2004, noting his attempts to release the report during the YSRC rule were unsuccessful. Responding to allegations of irregular teacher transfers, Botsa clarified his stance, stating he had advocated for transfers only after schools reopened. He pledged to support investigations into any alleged irregularities.

