Botsa Alleges Govt Panic Over Possible Exposure Of TTD Fund Diversion

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Friday alleged that the state government was in a state of panic at the very mention of Indapur Dairy, fearing exposure of irregularities involving Heritage and the alleged diversion of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) funds.

Speaking to media persons at the Assembly media point, Botsa said the repeated rejection of adjournment motions seeking a discussion on the Indapur–Heritage issue reflected the government’s reluctance to face facts. He said that if there was no wrongdoing involving Indapur Dairy, the government should agree to a full debate in the Council.

He asserted that the YSR Congress would continue to demand a discussion and place all facts relating to the alleged adulterated ghee issue and price escalation before the public.

YSRC MLC Lella Appireddy alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had undermined democratic norms and politicised Tirumala for political gain. He questioned why the BJP was targeting the YSR Congress instead of demanding a discussion on the alleged Heritage–Indapur relationship.