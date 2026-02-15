Borra Caves Open Doors Free Of Charge For Shivaratri

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tradition spanning a quarter century, the famous Borra Caves in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district opened their doors to devotees free of charge on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, drawing thousands of pilgrims.

The practice of waiving entry fees on this auspicious day dates back to 2000, when villagers from nearby communities petitioned authorities to allow free access to the sacred Shiva temple deep within the limestone caves. Their request was granted, establishing what has become a cherished annual tradition.

"Every year, people come to offer their devotions on the occasion of Shivaratri," said Gowri Shankar, manager of Borra Caves. "We continue this tradition to honour the religious significance of this site for our tribal communities."

Typically, visitors to the caves must pay ₹65 for adults and ₹45 for children, with additional charges for phone cameras and for video cameras. However, these fees are waived entirely on Shivaratri, allowing devotees unimpeded access to worship.

The caves hold deep spiritual meaning for tribal communities from both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, who revere a naturally formed stalagmite resembling a Shiva Lingam discovered within the cave system.

According to locals, a cow fell through a hole in the cave's roof and survived the 200-foot drop unharmed. The cowherd who discovered his animal also found the Lingam-like rock formation, which villagers believed had protected the cow through Lord Shiva's grace.

This year's celebrations drew more than 5,000 devotees who made the pilgrimage to the sacred site. Special cultural performances were organised, including the traditional Dhimasa tribal dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region's indigenous communities.