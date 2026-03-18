Boost Interest in Higher Education for Skilled Human Resources: V-C

KADAPA: Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University Acharya Bellamkonda Rajasekhar, called for concerted efforts to enhance interest in higher education and improve enrolment across the region.

Addressing a meeting of degree college principals at his chamber on Wednesday, he stressed the need to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). He noted that quality education at UG and PG levels would help produce skilled researchers, faculty and socially responsible human resources.

He emphasised implementation of Outcome-based Education and adoption of Bloom’s Taxonomy in examinations. The V-C urged colleges to involve parents in tracking student progress and organise university visits. He added that steps would soon be taken to support poor students pursuing higher education and to strengthen admissions.