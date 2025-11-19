Book Sent By Baba Golden Moment in My Life: Sachin

Puttaparthi: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that Sathya Sai Baba always taught people not to judge others, but to understand them — a philosophy that could resolve many problems in society. He spoke at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba held in Puttaparthi.

Tendulkar said Baba dedicated his life to serving people and uplifting communities. “He worked tirelessly for the well-being of everyone. Along with physical health, he emphasized the importance of mental well-being. His efforts ensured healthy and dignified lives for many,” he said.

The former cricketer emphasized that helping the weaker sections of society was true victory, a lesson anyone would understand after meeting Baba.

Recalling a cherished memory, Tendulkar said that during the emotional moments of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, Baba had personally called him while the team was in Bengaluru and later sent him a book. “That book gave me positivity and inspiration. We went on to win the trophy that year. It remains a golden moment in my life,” he added.