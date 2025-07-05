Book On ‘Antiquity of Telugu Language‘ Launched At TANA Meet

Vijayawada: A book establishing the antiquity of the Telugu language, written by Dr E Sivanagi Reddy, noted archaeologist and CEO of the Pleach India Foundation, was launched at the 24th TANA (Telugu Association of North America) conference on Saturday at Show Place, Novi, Detroit.

Dr Sivanagi Reddy said that the book, which provides authentic source material based on Prakrit, Sanskrit, Telugu-Kannada, and Telugu inscriptions found engraved on stone plaques and copper plates that range in date between the 3rd century BCE and 11th century CE, was launched at the TANA literary meet in the presence of guests of honour M. Murali Mohan, an Indian actor, producer, politician, and business executive from Telugu cinema; Prof. Yarlagadda Laxmi Prasad, an eminent academician and Hindu coordinator for the US and Canada; and Naveen Vasireddy, co-editor of the TANA souvenir.

Dr Reddy, on the occasion, briefed the audience of the literary meet on the antiquity of the 2300-year-old Telugu language, which was given the status of a Classical Language, citing references from the inscriptions of both the Telugu States.



