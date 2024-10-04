Bommala Koluvu Tradition Flourishing in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The tradition of Bommala Koluvu, a display of dolls and figurines depicting cultural and mythological stories during the Navratri festival, is gaining a renewed interest in Vizag.



As the festival season approaches, the elders strives to preserve and pass it on to the new generation.

The arrangement consists of idols and dolls displayed in step-like horizontal arrays, varying from 1 to 15 steps or more. This tradition is widely showcased during the Dasara festival or Sankranti across the southern states.

Many see organising Bommala Koluvu as a way to express their devotion and also as a means of imparting knowledge, providing entertainment and fostering social connections.

This unique tradition preserves a rich culture while nurturing artistic talent. Its enduring significance is evident even in today's fast-paced, mechanised society.

Padma Meenakshi, a Bommala Koluvu curator, says, “Bommala Koluvu is the artistic display of dolls by women during Navratri or Dasara in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and among certain communities in Kerala.”

The dolls represent the evolution of human society.

The steps-like horizontal arrays start with a durbar or assembly of God and Goddess Durga, and the last step would represent our everyday life, she said.

“The doll assembly is held just before Mother Goddess ventures on her mission to slay Mahishasura, the buffalo-headed demon.”

M Nagamani, a resident of Visakhapatnam, reminisces about the few dolls she had as a child, each with a unique story. She was happy passing these on to her granddaughter, who now displays them in her own Bommala Koluvu. Passing on values and stories holds more significance than material possessions, she stresses.

Says Nagamani’s granddaughter, Narmada, “Setting up a Bommala Koluvu requires patience and a sense of colour. It provides an opportunity for families and friends to spend quality time together.”

M Kavitha Lakshmi says, "As a government employee, I come home late from the office and have minimal socialising. That's why I have been organising Bommala Koluvu for the past 15 years. All my friends, people from the colony, and many children and friends come to see my Bommala Koluvu. It's a great way to spend these nine days happily with everyone around."

She collects dolls and miniatures from local markets whenever she travels.

Padma Meenakshi says, “The number of steps for Bommala Koluvu depends on the availability of the dolls. The maximum number is nine – representing the nine days of Navratri. Usually, the steps erected are odd numbers 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9.”

There are no hard and fast rules for arranging the dolls. It depends on the availability of dolls.