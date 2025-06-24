Bombs, Bullets Spark Panic Near Srisailam Temple

Kurnool: Tension prevailed in Srisailam on Monday after country-made bombs and bullets were found on a road divider opposite Vasavi Satram, near the temple. Locals who noticed a suspicious bag near the divider immediately alerted the police.

Srisailam police, along with bomb squad personnel, rushed to the spot and examined the contents of the bag. The team recovered a total of 14 bullets, including six .303 bullets, five SLR bullets, four empty SLR shells, and four 9 mm bullets. In addition, four crude bombs—suspected to be "vankaya bombs" (brinjal-shaped bombs)—were also found.

A red cloth was also discovered at the scene, raising suspicions about possible Maoist involvement.

Police have launched an investigation to identify who placed the bag at the location. CCTV footage from cameras installed around the temple premises is being reviewed for clues.Town circle iInspector G. Prasada Rao confirmed that an inquiry is underway into the incident.