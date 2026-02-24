Bomb Threat Email Sent to Anantapur, Hindupur Courts; Alert Turns Out to Be Fake

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur District Court Complex and the Hindupur court in Satya Sai district received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, triggering security alerts.

Police said this was the third such bomb threat received by courts in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts through email over the past month. The email, sent in the name of one Razia Hussain, was received by both courts.

Following the alert, court authorities informed the police, who rushed to the premises along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. Court proceedings were suspended for a few hours while thorough checks were conducted.

After a detailed inspection, police confirmed that the threat was fake. Cyber teams have been tracking the source of the email in view of the repeated bomb threats, which have caused panic among court staff and the public.