Bomb Hoax Puts SHAR On High Alert, Security Tightened

Nellore: A bomb threat late Sunday night triggered a high alert at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota. The Tamil Nadu Command Control Centre received anonymous calls claiming the presence of terrorists inside the campus.

Responding swiftly, CISF and local police launched extensive searches from the early hours of Monday. Coastal security teams were also deployed to check nearby sea routes for possible infiltration.

While CISF combed the area inside Satish Dhawan Space Centre, including residential quarters and all important installations, police teams led by Nayudupeta DSP Chenchu Babu conducted intensive searches in the habitations on the periphery of SHAR.

After thorough inspections, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax, likely the work of mischief-makers. However, as a precaution, security has been tightened at SHAR’s entry points and across nearby villages. Mobile patrols and surveillance along the coast have also been intensified.