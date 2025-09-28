Body Of Man Swept Away In Nala Found After Two Weeks

HYDERABAD: The body of 55-year-old person M. Ram, who along with his nephew G. Arjun, was swept away in a fast-flowing Habeebnagar nala at Afzalsagar on Saturday, was found by rescue teams at Nagole on Saturday, nearly a fortnight after the incident.

Rama, a mason, had tried to save his nephew Arjun, 34, was being swept away in the Habeebnagar nala on September 14, T T. Purushotham Rao, said Habeebnagar station house officer. The nala was swollen with rainwater as well as water releases from the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs.

Arjun’s body was recovered from Valigonda of Yadadri district seven ago.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the body of J. Dinesh Kumar, 24, of Vinobhanagar, Ramnagar, who was swept away in another nala after a wall collapsed. His family has asked the government to intensify efforts to search for his body as well as provide them compensation.